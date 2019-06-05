This Bloke Has Been Narrating His Tradie Mates Like An Attenborough Doco And It's Truly Majestic

We're not quite sure how this one slipped under the radar but a bloke in the UK has been following his tradie mates around on-site, narrating their every movement like a David Attenborough documentary.

The unnamed mimic started sending his videos to On The Tools' Facebook page last year, clocking up tens of thousands of comments, likes and shares.

And it's no surprise why, really; not only has he nailed the impression, the workplace banter is real.

"The apprentice, a tradesman in his infancy," one sketch starts. "He'll watch and learn from the on-site elders in the hope of becoming a fully fledged adult.

"For now though, his main skills lie in tea making."

Another clip takes shots sparkies, painters and OH&S officers; watch below.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.