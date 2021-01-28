This Buddhist Monk Covering AC/DC’s Thunderstruck Is Both Inspiring And Soothing

Covers of Thunderstruck by AC/DC abound on the internet, ranging from an arrangement of baby noises, Christmas lights, bagpipes and ukeleles.

Today’s new entry comes from a Buddhist monk in Japan who goes by Kossan1108, who does the cover with a backing tape, a drum and a gong.

it finishes with a big gong hit and three minutes of quiet meditation.

WATCH IT HERE:

Kossan also has covers of Ramones — Teenage Lobotomy, Queen — We Will Rock You, Metallica — Enter Sandman and more.

Never miss anything from the world of rock with the Best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!