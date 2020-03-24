This Central Coast GP Is Raising Funds To Operate A Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Facility

With 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases and counting on the Central Coast, screening facilities are extremely busy, and not efficient. Those awaiting testing can be forced to wait hours before seeing a doctor.

With successful drive-thru testing facilities internationally, and after a trial locally at Mingara Medical last week, the local GP has put a call out to Coasties for help with funding, as it’s an expensive process. Costing approximately $1000 per day to run.

The initiative between the local GP and pathology provider is to facilitate enhanced speed of Coronavirus screening for our local community. All patients who are screened need to meet eligibility criteria and have a referral from their GP.

The more we raise the longer it can stay running. Any funds remaining will be donated to an appropriate local not for profit.

