This Commentator's Call Of A Cat Running Down A Footy Field Is A Bloody Crack-Up

Every now and then we'll see - or hear - something that confirms that no, actually, us normal folk couldn't do what sports commentators do.

This is one of those times.

An American football commentator has proven just how slick he really is when a black cat ran onto the field at MetLife Stadium during an NFL game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

Kevin Harlan, who works for Westwood One Sports, managed to pull off one of the all-time great calls, not only tracking the cat but managing to slip a client shout-out into the middle of it.

"He's walking to the three... He's at the two..." Harlan starts, before dropping in the CDW sponsorship tagline.

"The cat runs into the end zone! That is a touchdown!"

Watch below:

