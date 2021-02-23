"This Could Spell Bad News" | MG Reacts To Adam Reynolds' Contract Drama

Triple M's Mark Geyer reckons Adam Reynolds' contract drama at the Rabbitohs has the potential to derail their 2021 season.

The Rabbitohs are one of the favourites to claim the Provan-Summons trophy this year but local junior Reynolds and the club are "not on the same page" when it comes to a contract extension.

And MG, who rates Reynolds in the top three halfbacks in the NRL, can't understand the reluctance of the Rabbitohs to not give Reynolds an extension.

