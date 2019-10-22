This Design For An Adelaide Council's Skatepark Is Straight Up A Dick And Balls

An Adelaide council has asked the public to submit designs for their new skatepark, and, inevitably, one came back look remarkably like a dick and balls.

The City of Tea Tree Gully in Adelaide's north-east submitted two designs for public vote, with one design looking great at street level, but when an image was posted of the birds-eye view, well, it caught the publics eye.

The council has since apologised, admitting they are a bit "red faced", but ultimately happy that the project has garnered so much interest online.

For those wondering, the description of the questionable skatepark design was as follows: "a shallow bowl with a snake-run shape, 90-metres long and 4-metres wide."

Although only 90m long and 4m wide, as with most snake-runs at skateparks, its not about how long it is, but more about how you use it.