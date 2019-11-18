This Footage Of Five Victorian Players Looking For A Lost Ball At The MCG Is Pure Park Cricket

- Cricket NewsThis Footage Of Five Victorian Players Looking For A Lost Ball At The MCG Is Pure Park Cricket
Nearly lost in an empty MCG
Image: Cricket Australia/Fox Sports
It’s not often cricket at the MCG looks like park cricket.
But that happened yesterday when a Daniel Sams six landed in an empty part of the G last night of Will Sutherland’s bowling.
It took five blokes to track the errant white ball down.
Watch the video here:
Jon Holland eventually found the ball and got it back to Sutherland.
There was a happy ending for the Vics though — they managed to successfully defend 266, keeping NSW to 259 in a tight finish.
