This Footage Of Five Victorian Players Looking For A Lost Ball At The MCG Is Pure Park Cricket

It’s not often cricket at the MCG looks like park cricket.

But that happened yesterday when a Daniel Sams six landed in an empty part of the G last night of Will Sutherland’s bowling.

It took five blokes to track the errant white ball down.

Jon Holland eventually found the ball and got it back to Sutherland.

 

There was a happy ending for the Vics though — they managed to successfully defend 266, keeping NSW to 259 in a tight finish.

18 November 2019

