This Footage Of Five Victorian Players Looking For A Lost Ball At The MCG Is Pure Park Cricket

It’s not often cricket at the MCG looks like park cricket.

But that happened yesterday when a Daniel Sams six landed in an empty part of the G last night of Will Sutherland’s bowling.

It took five blokes to track the errant white ball down.

Watch the video here:

Jon Holland eventually found the ball and got it back to Sutherland.

There was a happy ending for the Vics though — they managed to successfully defend 266, keeping NSW to 259 in a tight finish.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!