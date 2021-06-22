'This Is Gold Coast' Could See $14m Brought To The City Through Business Events

Destination Gold Coast was set to host 26 delegates for 'This Is Gold Coast', a three-day business event that started on Tuesday.

A showcase operated by the Gold Coast’s peak tourism body, the annual 'This Is Gold Coast' Business Exchange highlighted some of the city’s best venues, experiences, and professional services on offer for corporate events.

The delegation was comprised of representatives from companies and associations that would have the potential to generate more than $14 million through future events in the city.

2021's iteration of the showcase arrived as the Gold Coast began to work towards re-establishing its business events economy, which was estimated to be worth over $550 million prior to the Covid 19 pandemic.

26 Corporate Delegates To Meet At 'This Is Gold Coast'

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.