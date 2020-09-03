This Is How Lockdown Has Made Life Online Easier

Being in isolation wasn't the most fun time for everyone, but there were definitely some positives that came out of it! Spending more time with family, not having to commute to work, being home with pets and more. But! We can't ignore the greatness of technology. There has been so many great things that being online has brought us, such as:

Meal delivery apps

Home delivery has been super popular since we were introduced to UberEats, Menulog and Deliveroo, but it got even better when more of our favourite restaurants joined online delivery apps! This made lockdown a breeze, especially when you wanted to take a night off cooking and pass on the responsibility to a pro!

Online education

Whether you want something to do in your spare time or if you actually have a burning desire to change your career path, online learning has never been so popular. Educational institutions have jumped on board and offered huge discounts for online courses! If you've lost your job during COVID-19, this could be a great way to build your skills for potential job opportunities.

Doctors appointments

Have you ever called your doctor to then be put on hold when you want to book an appointment? Not anymore! Booking online has made scheduling appointments a breeze, especially if you don't like jumping on the phone to do so. With just a few clicks, you can secure an appointment with a trusted doctor online.

Staying connected

Staying in touch with friends and family has never been easier. Making use of apps such as FaceTime, Zoom, Skype, Houseparty and more has really brought people together during the pandemic! Picking up the phone or signing in to the computer makes staying connected simple and fun.

Grocery delivery

Not everyone can get to the grocery store, especially if you're an essential worker and have been working around the clock! Whether you're extremely busy or prefer to stay away from people during this time, ordering online has become very popular. Grocery shopping online also helps you budget and not pick up those naughty chocolates while you're strolling down the aisles!