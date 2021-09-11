'This Is It': Why 2021 Could Be Wayne Bennett's Last Shot At Glory

Saturday Scrum

Article heading image for 'This Is It': Why 2021 Could Be Wayne Bennett's Last Shot At Glory

Getty Images

The 2021 South Sydney Rabbitohs hold the key to Wayne Bennett's lasting legacy, says Triple M NRL's Brent Read.

The 71-year-old's tenure at Redfern will end at completion of the season, with Bennett expected to take the reins at the NRL's new expansion club in 2023.

LISTEN HERE:

The Saturday Scrum also dissect the master coach's perfectly-timed message to the NRL officials ahead of the South Sydney Rabbitohs' Qualifying Final clash with the Penrith Panthers.

21 hours ago

