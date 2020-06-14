"This Is Just Not What The Broncos Need" | More Drama Brewing At Brisbane

There's more drama a-brewing at Brisbane, says NRL Insider Dobbo, with a former employee threatening potential legal action.

"This is just not what the Broncos need," Dobbo told Triple M's The Big Breakfast with Marto, Margaux and Nick Cody.

The issue reportedly came about after former assistant coach Ben Cross spotted something of note on the Broncos' Instagram account.

Listen below:

On top of that, the Broncos are continuing their wretched run with injuries after Kotoni Staggs pulled up with a hamstring injury at training yesterday.

It's a huge loss - but with other players returning from injury, there are some options.

Listen below:

Don't miss a minute of The Big Breakfast with Marto, Margaux and Nick Cody; listen live from 5.30am weekdays or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.