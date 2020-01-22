This Is Serious Mum: TISM Are Finally On Spotify

One of Australia’s greatest cult bands is unquestionably TISM.

The Melbourne band — whose moniker is short for This Is Serious Mum — skewered Australian suburban and popular culture with a cynical and comedic eye unlike any band before or since.

Unfortunately part of their counterculture ethos meant they’ve shunned streaming outlets like Spotify — until now.

Today, their back catalogue finally became available with Spotify tweeting about it themselves in lieu of TISM having their own social media presence.

They famously broke up at their first gig and played reunion shows ever since, starting in 1982 and playing until 2004, and a few shows in 2010 and 2011.

Some of TISM's hits include I Might Be A C**t, But I'm Not A F**king C**t, TISM Are Shit, and I Rooted A Girl Who Rooted A Guy Who Rooted A Girl Who Rooted Shane Crawford.

They were also responsible for the song that is still to this day the Triple M Footy theme, Shut Up — The Footy’s On The Radio.

They were also famous for a wild rendition of Whatareya? on Recovery in 1998 that ended with members of the crowd up on stage in a choreographed exercise:

Truly a momentous day in Australian music history.

In this week’s Triple M Rock News, Cold Chisel, Sound Relief and bushfire donations are all on the agenda.

LISTEN HERE:

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!