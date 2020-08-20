This Is The Rockingiest ISO Version Of Heart's Barracuda The World Needs Right Now

Covid may have the music world down, but it is definitely not out, if this rocking video is anything to go by.

Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt has called on a few mates to deliver a rocking ISO cover of Heart's Barracuda.

And when we say rocking, we mean ROCKING!

WATCH:

The video features Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins, up and comer Liv Warfield (rocking the vocals) and Heart's very own Nancy Wilson.

For the sound nerds amongst us, the version we found on Youtube ain't exactly hi-fi quality, but the energy more than makes up for it.

Nuno's been doing a few of these so we wait with bated breath for the next instalment.