This Is What A Socially Distanced Concert Looks Like & I Don't Hate It

Are you dreaming about the day where you'll be allowed to go to a gig without having to distance yourself? Well, that still might be a while off.

HOWEVER, the UK have really shown us how it's done by holding their first socially distanced outdoor concert and look, I don't hate it.

2,500 fans were welcomed to the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle, England for a performance by Sam Fender.

People on Twitter were praising the set-up, which included no mosh pit, clear pathways, good views of the performance and your own space with 2m between other people.

What do you think? Do you see yourself attending a socially distanced concert?

