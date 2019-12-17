This Is Why There's A Sculpture Beside The Strand Jetty

Tourists will soon be on their way to North Queensland to see our Museum of Underwater Art.

You’ll find sculptures specifically at Palm Island, John Brewer Reef, The Strand, and Magnetic Island.

Creators of the project acknowledge that while it will be a major tourism attraction, it will also play it’s part in highlighting reef conservation.

So why is there one outside the water on The Strand?

Titled the ‘Ocean Siren’ this piece has been modelled on a local Traditional Owner, Takoda Johnson.

The sculpture will likely look different each time you see it, because it changes colours with the temparture of the water.



