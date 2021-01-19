This Mash Up Of Metallica And Huey Lewis And The News Is Somehow Amazing

Some things in life shouldn’t work but do — chips and ice cream, peanut butter and bacon, Vegemite and cheese.

A new entrant into this club, courtesy of YouTuber Bill McClintock, is Metallica’s Enter Sandman with Huey Lewis And The News’s Hip To Be Square.

McClintock has put Metallica’s vocal track over the Huey Lewis music, and it somehow works incredibly.

WATCH HERE:

You'll find yourself listening to it again and again!

