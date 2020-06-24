This Mashup Of Rage Against The Machine’s Bulls On Parade And Mambo No 5 Is Confusingly Good

A YouTuber named William Maranci has mashed up Rage Against The Machine’s iconic hit Bulls On Parade with Lou Bega’s Mambo No. 5, and it’s actually kind of good.

LISTEN HERE:

It uses the music from Bulls On Parade and the lyrics from Mambo No 5, and somehow it sort of works.

Keep up to date with everything in music with our Rock News playlist:

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!