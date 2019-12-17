This Mime Mash Of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Is A One Take Marvel! Just Watch

This woman - whoever she is - has just won the internet with this epic mime mash of a Queen banger.

Ladies and gentlemen, Bohemian Rhapsody.

WATCH:

We're guessing it took a take or three to nail this in the one final take, but it's so worth it!

We tried to think of other songs this could work for? But she's nailed it with her choice, well played! 🙌 👏

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News: