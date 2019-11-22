This Pommie Rugby Player Gives The Most Ridiculous Interview Ever, Mainly About Horses

"You can lead a horse to water..."

Textbook, cliche response in an interview with a sports person. But after that it all goes wrong when Joe Marler from Harlequins Rugby Club in England takes his equine analogy to places horse-based metaphors have never been before.

It's much watch stuff. There's an (quite probably racist) impersonation, several life lessons, and just when you think it can't possibly go any further... it goes even further. Then there's the absolute perfect plot twist right at the end.

Come to think of it, we don't really like horses either.

Special mention to wags on Wikipedia for confirming Marler's stance on horses:

