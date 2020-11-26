This Story From Liam Gallagher On Partying With Diego Maradona Is Extremely Loose

Diego Maradona is famous for being world class at two things: soccer and partying.

Oasis were famous for being world class at two things: making rock music and partying.

So when the two met, something had to give.

A story Liam Gallagher told about it happening in Argentina resurfaced on Twitter today in the wake of Maradon’s passing from a heart attack at 60.

Watch here, but fair warning — it’s full of swear words:

Gallagher’s yarn about hanging out with Maradona, a load of “madheads” and “woman of the night” came from a 2017 interview with Noisey as part of the series The British Masters.

Watch the full thing here:

