This Townsville Bub Is The First To Have Received Donated Breast Milk

Premature baby, Judd Arron Spooner has made history as the first baby at Townsville Hospital to have donated breast milk.

This was essential for Judd as a premature baby to Mumma Beck.

The pasteurised donor breast milk is an alternative to formula and gives families more options when it comes to those first days of life for their premature baby.

The milk is donated through the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Milk Bank and is now an option for parents at the Townsville Hospital.

