This Vision Of A Bloke Being Chased By A Cougar While Out For A Jog Is Intense

A bloke in Utah got the fright of his life when a cougar chased him when he was out for a jog.

The man filmed the whole encounter, which started when he came across the cougars cubs.

The mum then popped out and gave chase, trying to warn him out of the area rather than really attack him.

WATCH HERE:

He did well to keep his composure in an intense scenario, as anyone with experience with cougars in Red Dead Redemption can attest!

Never miss any of our funniest stuff with the Triple M Pub Talk playlist!

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!