This Website Will Help You Figure Out How Long Your Toilet Paper Stock Will Last For

Toilet paper. We've never thought about it, talked about it or worried about it as much as we have in the last three weeks.

And yet, here we are. With the shelves almost constantly bare, you fall into one of two camps: Those who have enough rolls to create a three-ply throne to sit on, and those tearing up takeaway napkins in desperation.

But how do you know if what you have is enough? How many of those little squares would you need if you were quarantined for two weeks, three weeks, a month?

Enter a brand spanking new website aptly titled HowMuchToiletPaper.com, into which you can input the amount of rolls you have and how many toilet visits you make per day to see how long your store will last you.

What about visits that require more toilet paper than others, you say? Never fear. If you toggle down to the advanced options, you can adjust for your average wipes per trip, sheets per wipe and sheets on the roll.

And you were worried it wasn't scientifically sound.

Unfortunately, it still doesn't take into account whether you've been reduced to using homebrand tissues or the aforementioned napkin. Sorry.

