This Weeks Roadworks and Road Closures

Toowoomba Regional Council advise of the following roadworks and/or road closures. Traffic disruptions may occur at the following locations:

EXTERNAL ROAD WORKS (not undertaken by Council)

Hutchinson Builders are undertaking the following major work:

MIDDLE RIDGE: Spring Street (Hume Street to Ramsay Street) - Spring Street will be closed to westbound traffic from Monday 29 April until Monday 10 June. A detour will be in place. Local access will be available for eastbound traffic.

COUNCIL ROAD WORKS

CENTRAL DISTRICT:

BIDDESTON:

Ehrlich Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during maintenance grading operations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

- Traffic disruptions may occur during maintenance grading operations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required. Hibbert Road- Traffic disruptions may occur during maintenance grading operations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

CARBARLAH: Evans Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during water main works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

CENTENARY HEIGHTS: South Street (Catto Street to Mackenzie Street) – Traffic disruptions may occur during kerb renewals. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

CHARLTON:

Nass Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during water main works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

- Traffic disruptions may occur during water main works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required. Warrego Highway (Steger Road to Nass Road)- Traffic disruptions may occur during water main construction. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

CRANLEY: Hogg Street (Holberton Street to Esmond Street) - Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repairs. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

DRAYTON: Brisbane Street (Brisbane Street Connection to Gwynne Street) - Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repairs. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

GOWRIE JUNCTION: Morris Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during gravel re-sheeting works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

LINTHORPE:

Biddeston Linthorpe Road: Traffic disruptions may occur during maintenance grading operations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Traffic disruptions may occur during maintenance grading operations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required. Moran Road:Traffic disruptions may occur during maintenance grading operations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

NEWTOWN: Campbell Street (Holberton Street to Monash Street) – Traffic Disruptions may occur during bus stop upgrade works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

NORWIN: Bowenville Norwin Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during road rehabilitation works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

OAKEY: Beale Street (Fitzpatrick Street to Stanley Street) - Traffic disruptions may occur during footpath construction works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

SOUTH TOOWOOMBA:

Long Street (West Street to Short Street) - Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repairs. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

- Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repairs. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required. Pechey Street (James Street to Joyce Street)– Traffic Disruptions may occur during installation of a traffic signal light. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

TOOWOOMBA CITY:

Bowen Street (Ruthven Street to Neil Street) – Bowen Street will be closed for overlay night works on the 5th and 6th June. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

– Bowen Street will be closed for overlay night works on the 5th and 6th June. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required. Clifford Street (Herries Street to Margaret Street) – Clifford Street will be closed for overlay night works from the 26th-28th of May and the 2nd-4th of June. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

– Clifford Street will be closed for overlay night works from the 26th-28th of May and the 2nd-4th of June. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required. Hodgson Street (Ruthven Street to Bowen Street) – Hodgson Street will be closed for night works on the 29th and 30th of May. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

– Hodgson Street will be closed for night works on the 29th and 30th of May. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required. Taylor Street (Cory Street to Mort Street) – Traffic disruptions may occur during Tree replacement works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

– Traffic disruptions may occur during Tree replacement works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required. Woodward Street– Woodward street will be closed for night works on the 29th and 30th of May. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

WELLCAMP: Acton Vale Stud Road – Acton Vale Stud Road will be closed from Wednesday the 30th of May for water main repairs. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

YARGULLEN: Woodview School Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement construction. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

SOUTHERN DISTRICT:

BACK PLAINS: Ernst Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during road re-sheeting works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

BUDGEE: Budgee Road - Issues have been identified with the culvert near the intersection of Budgee Road and Steele Rudd Road. Lane width and speed reduction are in place as required.

BRANCHVIEW: Oles Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during road rehabilitation works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

FELTON: Various Roads - Traffic disruptions may occur during urgent road maintenance grading works on Homestead Road, Volker Road and Balgownie Road. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

MILLMERRAN: Millmerran Inglewood Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement maintenance works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

NOBBY: Kanofski Road -Traffic disruptions may occur during road re-sheeting works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

TUMMAVILLE/KINCORA AREA: Tummaville Road (North Branch Bridge) - The North Branch Bridge on Tummaville Road has been closed until further notice, due to the identification of structural issues during a post-incident inspection. A sidetrack for local traffic is in place (for dry weather only) and all other traffic is advised to seek an alternative route.

NORTHERN DISTRICT:

ANDURAMBA: Anduramba Range Road - Closed.

BLACKBUTT and GOOGA areas: Various Locations - Traffic disruptions may occur during maintenance grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

COOYAR area: Various Locations - Traffic disruptions may occur during maintenance grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

EMU CREEK:

Emu Creek Hall Road (Pierces Creek Road to Mill Road) -Closed at Pierce Creek for bridge works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required. Read more about this project here .

-Closed at Pierce Creek for bridge works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required. . Pierces Creek Road -Traffic disruptions may occur during road upgrade works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required. Read more about this project here.

GOWRIE JUNCTION: Gowrie Birnam Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repairs. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

KELVINHAUGH: Kelvinhaugh Yalangar Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during rehab works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

KLEINTON: Meringandan Road & Cabarlah Park Road intersection - Cabarlah Park Road is closed due to construction work. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

MERINGANDAN WEST: Peters Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during road upgrade. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, delays to be expected. Read more about this project here.

RAVENSBOURNE: Post Office Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during culvert replacement. Road closed, detour via Blanck Road and Esk Hampton Road. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required. Read more about this project here.

YARRAMAN: Browne Street - Traffic disruptions may occur during Footpath works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

Council apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause, and remind motorists that all works are scheduled to be undertaken as advised, weather permitting.

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!