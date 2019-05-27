This Weeks Stolen Cars To Keep An Eye Out For

Images: QPS

Kicking off another week with more stolen vehicles around the region.

Police are again asking for the public's assistance to locate the following cars, reminding everyone that located vehicles should not be intercepted. Please contact police if you have seen any of the following:

QLD 336TMC Orange Toyota Yaris hatchback Between 12.01am and 4am 22/05/2019 Platz Street, Darling Heights





QLD 336TMC (actual vehicle)

QLD 828YBZ Silver Holden Commodore sedan At 4am 26/05/2019 Nelson Street, Middle Ridge

QLD 828YBZ (not actual vehicle)

QLD 372XEE White Holden Rodeo utility Between 9am 18/05/2019 and 3pm 21/05/2019 Edmond Road, Hatton Vale

QLD 457YNH Silver Mitsubishi Lancer sedan Between 12.01am 01/05/2019 and 12.45pm 24/05/2019 Ruthven Street, Toowoomba

QLD 457 YNH (actual vehicle)

QLD 271QL Green Kawasaki Ninja 250R Between 8am and 3.30pm 25/05/2019 Second Avenue, Harristown

If you have information surrounding any of these stolen vehicles contact police:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #s: QP1901016613, QP1900987994, QP1900985045, QP1901003822, QP1901013174

