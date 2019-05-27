This Weeks Stolen Cars To Keep An Eye Out For

police ask for public's assistance

Triple M News Darling Downs

27 May 2019

Triple M News Darling Downs

Article heading image for This Weeks Stolen Cars To Keep An Eye Out For
Images: QPS

Kicking off another week with more stolen vehicles around the region.

Police are again asking for the public's assistance to locate the following cars, reminding everyone that located vehicles should not be intercepted.  Please contact police if you have seen any of the following:

QLD 336TMC

Orange

Toyota Yaris hatchback

Between 12.01am and 4am 22/05/2019

Platz Street, Darling Heights


QLD 336TMC (actual vehicle)

QLD 828YBZ

Silver

Holden Commodore sedan

At 4am 26/05/2019

Nelson Street, Middle Ridge

QLD 828YBZ (not actual vehicle)

 

QLD 372XEE

White

Holden Rodeo utility

Between 9am 18/05/2019 and 3pm 21/05/2019

Edmond Road, Hatton Vale

 

 

QLD 457YNH

Silver

Mitsubishi Lancer sedan

Between 12.01am 01/05/2019 and 12.45pm 24/05/2019

Ruthven Street, Toowoomba

 

QLD 457 YNH (actual vehicle)

QLD 271QL

Green

Kawasaki Ninja 250R

Between 8am and 3.30pm 25/05/2019

Second Avenue, Harristown

 

 

If you have information surrounding any of these stolen vehicles contact police:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #s: QP1901016613, QP1900987994, QP1900985045, QP1901003822, QP1901013174

Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs