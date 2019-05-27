This Weeks Stolen Cars To Keep An Eye Out For

Kicking off another week with more stolen vehicles around the region.
Police are again asking for the public's assistance to locate the following cars, reminding everyone that located vehicles should not be intercepted. Please contact police if you have seen any of the following:
QLD 336TMC
Orange
Toyota Yaris hatchback
Between 12.01am and 4am 22/05/2019
Platz Street, Darling Heights
QLD 828YBZ
Silver
Holden Commodore sedan
At 4am 26/05/2019
Nelson Street, Middle Ridge
QLD 372XEE
White
Holden Rodeo utility
Between 9am 18/05/2019 and 3pm 21/05/2019
Edmond Road, Hatton Vale
QLD 457YNH
Silver
Mitsubishi Lancer sedan
Between 12.01am 01/05/2019 and 12.45pm 24/05/2019
Ruthven Street, Toowoomba
QLD 271QL
Green
Kawasaki Ninja 250R
Between 8am and 3.30pm 25/05/2019
Second Avenue, Harristown
If you have information surrounding any of these stolen vehicles contact police:
POLICELINK: 131.444
ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day
CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day
QUOTE REF #s: QP1901016613, QP1900987994, QP1900985045, QP1901003822, QP1901013174
Missed something? Catch up here!
Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!