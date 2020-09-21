This Year's Western Australia Gourmet Escape Has Been Cancelled

Western Australia Gourmet Escape has officially cancelled their 2020 event,

Event Director Sarah Lovell said the decision was made to prioritise the health and wellbeing of the wider community. She said:

"Since its inception in 2012, Gourmet Escape has brought together top talent and nearly 150,000 visitors from Australia and around the world to experience the extraordinary food, wine, produce and landscape that Western Australia has to offer, contributing $70 million and in excess of 50,000 visitor nights to the local economy. And in light of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and current movement restrictions, we can’t see a way to do that this year."

She also shared that plans are underway for Western Australia Gourmet Escape in November 2021, "which will see the beloved festival return with an even bigger lineup of world-class culinary talent and extraordinary food and wine experiences".



While we're looking forward to next year's event, it's sad news for all who were involved or planning to attend, and for local businesses who rely on tourists from events such as these.

