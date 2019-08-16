Thomas Crane & Bohemian Rhapsody Are Bringing Their Greatest Hits Tour To Rockhampton!

Mama, ooh! Popular Queen tribute band, Thomas Crane & Bohemian Rhapsody are bringing their Greatest Hits show, Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody to Rockhampton on Saturday, August 24 at Pilbeam Theatre!

Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody will perform all the great hits like We Will Rock You, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga, A Kind of Magic, I Want To Break Free, Another One Bites the Dust and Bohemian Rhapsody.

They're bringing back the visual excitement, sound and stage energy as witnessed at a Queen concert.

Date: Saturday, August 24

Time: 8pm

Location: Pilbeam Theatre: Corner Victoria Parade and Cambridge Streets, Rockhampton City

Cost: Adults $59 | Concession $54 | Child 3-17yrs $30 | Group 8+ $54 each

Banksy & Pinky will be giving away double passes all week, so listen to 95.1 or 101.5 for your cue to call and win!

If you can't wait and you're keen to go along, you can grab your tickets here!