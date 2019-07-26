Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Are Expecting!

As if there wasn’t enough pink and frills in the Rhett household, there will be more added to mix in 2020 when Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren welcome daughter number three!

Thomas revealed that he’s excited to now be paying for three weddings in a decade or two or three.

The couple made the announcement on social media on Tuesday:

Baby No. 3 joins 3-year-old Willa Gray and 1-year-old Ada James. Akins shares that she has been experiencing morning sickness, including heavy vomiting. She also reveals that she's been showing since she was seven weeks pregnant, so keeping this secret has been especially difficult.

Congratulations to the entire Rhett family!