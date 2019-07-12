Thomas Rhett Has A New Song Coming Our Way

Off the back of his Australian #1 Country Single Look What God Gave Her, Thomas Rhett returns with his new single Remember You Young. It’s an emotional song sure to tug at the heartstrings and comes off his current album Center Point Road.

The song pays lyrical tribute to scenes from his past, as well as his daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James.

"Hey babies, crawlin’ on the carpet / No, you won’t be that little for long / One day you’ll move away but you’re still gonna stay / This innocent after you’re gone."

Described by Forbes as a “talented performer, songwriter and all-around star,” Thomas Rhett was in Australia earlier this year headlining the sold out CMC Rocks festival and shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

