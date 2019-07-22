Thomas Rhett Helps Young Fan Who Beat Cancer Check Off Her Entire Wish List

Thomas Rhett is without a doubt one of the nicest people in country music and to cement that fact he recently proved why he is, making more than one dream come true for a determined young girl who bravely beat cancer.

On Friday night (July 19) Rhett performed at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center in Darien Lake, N.Y., as part of his ongoing Very Hot Summer Tour, during the show, he spotted a sign in the audience held up by a young girl, her sign read, "Look What God Gave Her."

Underneath that were three boxes reading, "Beat Cancer," "Thomas Rhett Concert" and "Selfie With Thomas." The first two boxes were checked, while the third was still blank, and when Rhett realized what that meant, he instantly decided to oblige the request right there onstage in front of everyone.

Oh my gosh," he says in the video above as he reads the sign, then beckons to her, saying, "Get up here. We're gonna check all of these off. Where's that phone?"

The girl in the video is 11-year-old Madison Muckle of Albion, N.Y., and according to the Orleans Hub, she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in December of 2010, when she was just three years old.

