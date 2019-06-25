Thomas Rhett Notches Up 13th Number One

On the heels of making history with his fourth studio album CENTER POINT ROAD (The Valory Music Co.), claiming the biggest streaming debut week ever for a country album, while also earning his second consecutive No. One on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart in less than two years, reigning ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year Thomas Rhett has notched his 13th career chart-topper with “Look What God Gave Her."

The single simultaneously earns RIAA GOLD certification as it summits both the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Airplay charts this week, while also tallying a second week atop the Canadian Country Airplay charts.

“Thirteen…what an incredible way to celebrate this chapter of new music,” said Thomas Rhett. "This year has already been beyond anything I could have dreamed of, I’m just so grateful and blown away by the continued support."



Additionally, Thomas Rhett has announced “Remember You Young” as his next single. Co-written by hit-makers Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley, the song is available at country radio beginning July 15.

