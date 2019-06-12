Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road Makes History

Images: John Shearer

As critics laud “few singers have played a larger role in defining the sound of country music over the past half-dozen years than Thomas Rhett” (Rolling Stone), the reigning ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year has earned his second consecutive No. One on Billboard 200 Albums Chart in less than two years with CENTER POINT ROAD (The Valory Music Co).

The album also makes history this week with over 33 million on-demand audio streams for its songs, claiming the biggest streaming debut week ever for a country album.



“The reception for this new music has been mind-blowing from the start,” said Thomas Rhett. “In these last two years of life, a lot has happened that gave me a lot to write about. When I didn’t think I could get more personal, I did. And I attribute so much of that to the songwriters that really went with me into deeper territory and to the producers that had a great vision for the sound of this album. I just feel super honored and super blessed that we got to make this record with such an incredible team. Huge shout out to the fans for listening to it and supporting every release along the way. It has been such a whirlwind, for the album to finally be out and to see this kind of response is just mind-blowing.”



In celebration of the new album, Thomas Rhett took “Center Point Road’ to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last weekend (6/8) during CMA Fest 2019, where more than 7,000 fans were treated to an up-close-and-personal set in the round from the singer/songwriter revealing stories behind the new music, while also delivering the smash hits and fan-favorites that shaped him into the artist he is today.

Featuring special surprise guests Jon Pardi and Rhett Akins, the sold-out special event was rounded out with a $100,000 donation to music education through the CMA Foundation.





Thomas Rhett’s fourth studio album CENTER POINT ROAD debuted atop the Billboard Top 200 and connects fans to Thomas Rhett’s past, weaving together autobiographical stories with familiar sounds that have propelled his meteoric career.

The follow up to his GRAMMY-nominated, PLATINUM-selling No. one album LIFE CHANGES that has surpassed one billion streams, CENTER POINT ROAD is a return to Thomas Rhett’s roots. All those moments and more are revealed through a series of deeply-personal twists and turns – but this project isn’t about pining for glory days. It’s about knowing where you came from and who you really are, regardless of how much has changed. It’s about pushing forward, chasing crazy dreams and raising a family, and staying true to yourself in the process.

The album’s lead single “Look What God Gave Her” has already earned the highest chart debut of Thomas Rhett’s career, following a slew of RIAA-certified PLATINUM and GOLD chart-toppers, bringing Thomas Rhett’s No. One tally to 12.

Thomas Rhett was named country radio’s most played artist of 2018, following a CMA Triple Play award for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period, adding to his collection of trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and more.