Those 10,000 Wander Out Yonder Vouchers... GONESKI!

This morning, the first batch of 10,000 Wander Out Yonder travel vouchers have been snapped up by West Australians keen to get themselves a West Australian experience bargain.

At 10.40am today, just 40 minutes after the offer went live, the message went up that all vouchers have been sold, with users getting the message that:

“Sorry, you’ve missed out for now! Unfortunately, all 10,000 Wander Vouchers have already been snapped up”

The vouchers, announced by our Premier last week, gift the bearer a $100 discount on a variety of tourist experiences, as long as the holder spends at least $100 out of their own pocket.

The like for like incentive can be used for a whole bunch of experiences, from wine tours through to fishing charters and everything in-between.

People who missed out can submit their details to be kept abreast of future offers. Tourism Minister Paul Papalia had this to say:

“For those who missed out this time, Tourism WA is working on future initiatives and incentives to support our tourism industry as part of the Wander out Yonder campaign, which we look forward to sharing soon.”

