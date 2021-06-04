Those Double Demerit Points Won't Have You Celebrating Western Australia day

We are all so excited for the long weekend, but here is a reminder to drive safely during these busy times.

Western Australia Day is a celebration for recognising our aboriginal history, early European settlers and all those who continue to make Western Australia their home.

On this day we are able to reflect and celebrate all the great things about our culture and lifestyle.

However, what we won’t be celebrating, are those double demerit points!

From Friday 4 to Monday 7 June, double demerit points will be given for lots of road offenses.

RAC's Rhys Heron said, it’s “really important to focus on the drive ahead. Allow yourselves extra time while the roads are busy. Ditch those distractions, practice patience, patience is a really important thing behind the wheel”.

Double Demerit Points This Weekend:

So have a great weekend! But remember to drive with caution.

