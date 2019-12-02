Thoughts And Prayers For Gadget-Type Operators: Essendon Has Sold Their esports Licence

Essendon has made the decision to divest their commitment to esports, transferring and selling their Oceanic Pro League licence.

The Bombers have sold their licence to internet provider Pentanet, who have taken ownership of the team immediately.

“Acquiring an esports team has allowed the club to invest in an emerging category from a non-traditional market with growth potential,” Essendon CEO Xavier Campbell said.

“We have been successful in diversifying revenue with a number of non-endemic brand partnerships and have engaged and reached a younger audience through a new innovation opportunity.

“We are proud to have achieved domestic success in the Oceanic Pro League earlier this year and provided our esports team with the best and most professional training facilities in the country.

“We thank all members of the Bombers’ esports team for their commitment in recent years and wish them well for their future endeavours, and thank the partners of the team for their support over the journey."