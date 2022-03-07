Thousands Evacuated In South-West Sydney As Rain Bomb Causes Flash Flooding

Tens of thousands of residents across south-west Sydney were given marching orders, just as the state’s emergency services conducted around 100 rescues overnight.

NSW SES delivered an evacuation order at 11.30pm on Monday, for 12 Sydney areas along the Georges River, including parts of Chipping North, Milperra, Picnic Point and Warwick Farm, while residents in East Hills were told to evacuate at 2.30am.

Earlier, around 4pm, parts of Camden were evacuated, and low-lying properties in Croki near Taree, were forced to evacuate at 9.15pm.

Evacuation warnings, advising people to prepare to leave were also announced on Monday evening for Kempsey CBD, Eden St areas and Macleay Valley.

The state now has 54 evacuation orders in place and 12 evacuation warnings across NSW, as emergency crews performed 100 flood rescues and responded to 2400 requests for assistance.

The latest emergency warnings come as more than 2,000 homes have been deemed uninhabitable, plunging 5000 people into homelessness, affecting families across the region.

Meanwhile, the head of the Australian Defence Force's (ADF) joint task force has apologised to those in northern NSW who felt abandoned as their calls for help went unanswered during the devastating flood event.

"I am very sorry for all those people who have felt that they haven't been supported and I empathise completely with their plight," national commander of the joint task force Major General David Thomae said.

With local ADF reserve soldiers on the ground from day one, Major General Thomae said help was there.

"When Lismore needed the Australian Defence Force, they didn't have to come to Sydney, they went to their local reserve unit and 41st Battalion immediately supported that local community," he said.

However, Lismore residents maintain their rage, after the ADF grounded its helicopters at the same time as the SES suspended boat rescue ops, declaring the flood waters too hazardous to risk the lives of its volunteers.

As a result, locals conducted their own rescue missions for their neighbours in kayaks, tinnies and whatever else floated.

A warning for damaging winds and heavy rain has been issued by the weather bureau from Taree on the mid-north coast almost to the Victorian border in the state’s far south.

