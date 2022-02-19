Thousands Gather To Commemorate 80th Anniversary Of Bombing Of Darwin

Crowds gather in Darwin to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Bombing of Darwin and WWII.

People flooded the Bicentennial Park for the 80th anniversary event which pays homage to soldiers and civilians who lost their lives during the Bombing of Darwin.

At around 10AM on February 19, 1942 at least 188 Japanese aircrafts dropped bombs on Darwin in one of two destructive air raids that same day.

The bombing took the lives of 235 people and injured over 400 in what has been labelled as the biggest act of military aggression by a foreign power in Australian history.

Over 5,000 people attended the event including survivors, public descendants, veterans and evacuees of the bombings.

Hundreds of people could be seen donning their medals proudly alongside their family and friends.

Area officer for Salvation Army NT major Kaye Viney told NT News that this is an important part of Australian history future generations should be aware of.

“I think it’s important for Australia to know how close the war did come to Australia and the efforts that people up here went to keep it safe,” he said.

Politicians travelled from Canberra to attend the event and pay their respects to Australia’s fallen soldiers and civilians.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke at the ceremony, acknowledging the destruction and ripple caused by the horrific bombings.

“The onslaught was met with many acts of bravery, corsage and compassion,” he said.

“The Bombing of Darwin was the site of 64 air raids on the Top End which continent until November 1943.”

