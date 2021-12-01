Thousands Of Commuters Impacted As Sydney Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job

Commuters throughout Sydney’s Inner West will be affected this week as bus drivers protest “unfair” wages and excessive work hours.

Bus drivers refused to work between 4AM and 6AM this morning and have further plans to strike tomorrow between 5PM and 7PM as well as a full 24-hour strike on Monday December 6.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The drivers are protesting the “unfair two-tiered pay system” which sees some drivers receiving lower pay and less holiday leave than others as a result of the NSW Government’s decision to privatise the public bus system.

The Tram and Bus Division Secretary, David Babineau said the drivers had no choice but to strike against the current working conditions.

"We really don't want to be taking this action, but we've been left with no choice," he said.

"We are confident commuters will understand why their local bus driver cannot stand back and allow this outrageous mistreatment of themselves and their colleagues to continue."

According to the union, bus drivers in region six have seen less annual leave, lower pay rates and are forced to work longer hours than their colleagues.

Commuters from the Inner West and southern suburbs are encouraged to allow more time to travel during the strike hours.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.