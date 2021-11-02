Thousands of Queensland Health staff have been told not to come to work after failing to meet a Covid vaccine mandate.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announced that 4,000 Queensland Health workers did not meet the deadline for their first dose of the Covid vaccine and were at risk of losing their jobs.

Thousands of health workers stood down after failing to meet vaccine deadline

Those that missed the cut-off for the first dose have been issued showcase notices and require a valid reason for missing the deadline.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Peter Aitken said that some of those staff members were in the process of receiving exemptions, and not all of the workers that have been stood down would lose their jobs.

“All those staff are in the process of being contacted, some of those there is an exemption process that is being worked through, if they haven’t been directly contacted, the best thing to do is to contact their line managers directly and they’ll be worked through as individuals and exemption applications considered.”

The Health Minister confirmed that 92 percent of state health workers have received one dose of the vaccine.

