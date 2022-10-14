Thousands Of Hospitality Workers To Receive Significant Pay Bump

Thousands of hospitality, aviation and tourism workers are set to see a significant increase in their wages from Friday as the award is bumped up by 4.6 percent.

Full-time workers can expect an extra $40 added to their pay packets every week thanks to an increase to minimum wage.

The wage increase follows a boost from the Fair Work Commission back in June which saw minimum wage increased from $20.33 to $21.38 an hour.

The commission gave the green light for a 5.2 percent increase to the national minimum wage and a 4.2 percent increase to award minimums in response to the rising cost of living.

The increase has seen more than 2.7 million workers receive a pay boost.

Anthony Albanese said the wage increase was a necessity as the cost of living continues to grow.

"My government is focused on tackling the spiralling cost of living that is making life tough for too many Australians," he said.

"We must get wages rising again and make health care, childcare and housing more affordable, while we work to grow the economy."

The increase will come into effect from today.

