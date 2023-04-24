Thousands Of New Zealanders Eligible For Australian Citizenship Under New Laws

New Zealanders will now find it easier to become Australian citizens after recent changes to immigration laws.

Close to 380,000 New Zealanders will soon be allowed to apply for citizenship in Australia without first becoming permanent residents.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, home affairs minister Clare O’Neil and immigration minister Andrew Giles announced the changes on Saturday following a visit from New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Prior to these changes, the Howard government enforced restrictions on New Zealand citizens residing in Australia, placing them on a special category visa which limiting their access to welfare and Medicare benefits.

Under the recent changes, all special category holders will be able to apply for Australian citizenship without first having to apply for permanent residency as of July 1.

The special category visa holders will be eligible for citizenship if they meet the four-year residence criteria.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the new changes will strengthen Australia’s relationship with New Zealand.

“We know that many New Zealanders are here on a special category visa while raising families, working and building their lives in Australia. So I am proud to offer the benefits that citizenship provides,” he said in a statement.

