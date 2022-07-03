Thousands Of NSW Residents Told To Leave Home As Emergency Services Issue Evacuation Orders

Heavy rainfall continues to hit a 500-kilometre stretch of New South Wale’s coast from Newcastle to Batemans Bay, causing emergency services to issue over 60 evacuation orders.

Since midnight, Monday, the following locations have already been told to exacuate:

All properties in Emu Heights north of the trainline, bounded to the west by bushland,

Properties in Yarramundi between Mahons Creek and Shaws Creek,

Wake Park and Aqua Park complex,

Area bounded by the Grose River, Hawkesbury River and Mahons Creek, including properties along Springwood Road, River Road and Mountain Avenue,

All properties on following streets in Lower Portland: 623 to 677 and 604 to 688 Greens Road,

Parts of Pitt Town Central,

Agnes Banks Lowlands North,

Parts of South Maroota,

Parts of Ebenezer by 06:00am,

Parts of Riverstone by 7:30am.

Parts of Illawarra, Hunter, and Great Sydney are forecasted to experienced heavy rainfall again today, with some set to receive between 150-200mm.

Meanwhile, Maitland received 160mm, Appin 130mm and Wyong 140mm since 9am on Sunday.

Western Sydney’s rainfall however us set to be lighter than yesterday, but 40-8mm is still expected in flood-affected areas.

NSW SES Deputy State Duty Commander Ashley Sullivan said on ABC News Breakfast urged residents to prepare and review their flood plans as more rain is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.

"Large communities have already been asked to evacuate because of the flood threat and there's a large part of the communities that potentially are at risk in the coming days,” he said.

"So, we really want those communities to prepare now, understand your flood risk, review your flood plan.

"We are expecting strong winds and heavy rain. We've already seen the rivers rise much quicker than what they would normally rise, because of the levels of saturation in the ground.

"If we do get the strong winds, that's going to cause a lot of concerns for the trees, the levels of saturation in the ground.

"It won't take a strong wind at all to start blowing them over so consider where you park your car and, like I said, stay off the roads if you don't need to travel."

In some relief, rainfall is expected to easy by this afternoon as the east coast low weakened into a trough over the Hunter District.

Drier air should clear most of the rain over Illawarra, Blue Mountains and Sydney.

Emergency assistance and information:

For emergency assistance, contact NSW SES on 132 500

If your life is in immediate danger, call Triple Zero (000)

For the latest weather updates, visit the Bureau of Meteorology

