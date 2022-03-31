Thousands Of Nurses Strike In Sydney CBD Over Staff Shortages

Thousands of nurses have defied a no strike ban and have marched through Sydney’s CBD in a push for better pay and improved working conditions.

This is the second strike this year by the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association after the unions pleas for better working conditions were ignored by the government.

The union’s demands include fixed nurse-to-patient ratios, more maternity staff and higher pay.

Despite NSW Health obtaining an order to ban the strike from the Industrial Relations Commission, nurses continued to march through the city CBD.

The strike comes only days after paramedics across NSW participated in a 24-hour strike over tough working conditions.

For 24 hours, paramedics refused to pick up shifts in other regions and put a ban on all non-urgent patient transportation.

Paramedics have been forced to fill roster gaps at other stations due to staff shortages as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The staff shortage has caused massive delays with some people being forced to wait upward of 45 minutes for an ambulance after requesting emergency assistance.

Protestors at today’s strike have said they will continue to participate in strikes until the government makes moves towards remedying staff shortages.

