Thousands Of Prison Officers Set To Strike Over Murder Charge

Over 6,000 prison officers are set to go on strike today after one of their fellow officers was charged with murder.

The officer’s charges were recently upgraded to murder following the shooting of an inmate at Lismore Base Hospital in 2019

The inmate was allegedly attempting to escape the prison at the time of the shooting.

The officer was initially charged with manslaughter over the incident but later had the charges upgraded to murder by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Public Service Association NSW General Secretary Stewart Little said the officer followed protocol when he saw the inmate attack a fellow officer in an attempt to escape.

"As soon as a prisoner used force to break free and started fleeing the protocol was crystal clear: warn the escaping prisoner, and, if no response, shoot for the body mass," he said.

"Officer A didn't go to work that fateful day wanting to shoot anyone. His life has been ruined by this moment. He can't work. His mental health and his family life has deteriorated. He is a victim, not a murderer."

Mr Little said punishing the officer for using his weapon during the high-pressure situation would likely trigger a mass exodus.

"Prison officers work incredibly hard in dangerous jobs to maintain the toughest part of a justice system we all benefit from," he said.

"If they have to worry about having their lives ruined by a murder charge for following protocol they'll quit in mass numbers and not return."

The strike is expected to include at least 6,000 officers which will impact all correctional facilities state wide.

