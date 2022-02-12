Thousands Of Protestors Swarm Lawn of Parliament House

Canberra has been saturated with thousands of Covid vaccination protestors as they march against various Covid related issues including mandatory vaccinations.

I surge of protestors hit the capital overnight with thousands arriving at the Exhibition Park in Canberra to protest a number of Covid issues.

According to police, at least 10,000 protestors are expected to show up to the showgrounds today.

The peaceful protest has quickly become aggressive as thousands gather on the lawns of Parliament House, breaching barricades put in place by authorities.

Police say at least 100 protestors have broken through the barricades with authorities holding formation by only one metre.

Police have already arrested one man who jumped over the barricade and led police on a chase into the forecourt.

Authorities have since warned other protestors will follow the same fate if they continue to push against police orders.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has addressed the protests, urging demonstrators to protest peacefully.

"My message to them (demonstrators) today is Australia is a free country and they have a right to protest, and I would ask them to do that in a peaceful way and a respectful way," he said.

Mr Morrison took the opportunity to remind protestors that state governments are largely responsible for vaccination mandates.

"I'm going to be very clear when it comes to the issue of vaccine mandates - Commonwealth government has only ever supported mandates that relate to aged care workers, disability workers and those who are working in high-risk situations in the health system," he said.

