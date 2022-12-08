Thousands Of Victorians Feared To Be Living With Cancer

It's believed thousands of Victorians are living with cancer unknowingly, after diagnoses dipped since the pandemic.

A Victorian Cancer Registry report estimates 4.3% less cases were detected in 2021 compared to previous tallies, 1485 fewer cases.

Based on historical trends, cancer diagnoses also fell 7% in 2020 - the year COVID began sweeping through Australians.

"It is difficult to determine the pandemic's true impact on cancer in Victoria," Victorian Cancer Registry Director Professor Sue Evans said.

"But at the end of 2021 there were more than 3800 fewer cancer diagnoses than expected, meaning that these Victorians are most likely yet to present for diagnosis."

There's fears Victorians may have skipped cancer screenings due to lock-downs throughout the height of the pandemic.

Classifying the decline; melanoma, bowel breast, prostate and blood cancers saw a dip in 2021.

Victoria has a tragic 32 cancer deaths every day. However, and increased number of people are surviving their diagnoses - the five-year rate of survival increasing by 22% since 2002.

The new Cancer Registry data estimates around 3800 Victorians living with cancer would have been detected in the past two years, if it wasn't for the pandemic.

"We know that one third of cancers can be prevented through lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, eating a healthier diet, being more active, reducing alcohol consumption and using sun protection," Cancer Council Victoria chief executive Todd Harper said.

"Early detection and treatment are the most important tools in improving survival following a cancer diagnosis.

"We need to continue to focus on this and our work in prevention to reduce the impact of cancer for all Victorians."

