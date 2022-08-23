Thousands Of Victorians Yet To Claim $250 ‘Energy Compare’ Bonus

Thousands of households are yet to apply for the Victorian Government's bonus payment of $250 to shop around for a better energy deal.

As part of the Power Saving Bonus program, households can visit the Victorian Energy Compare website to register for the $250 bonus and compare their current energy bills to see if they can get a better deal.

The $250 bonus is available to Victorians who spend up to $2973 a year, or $1644 for concession-card holders on electricity and gas bills.

The latest user data reveals that seven out of every 10 household can save money by switching energy offers, with typical annual savings of $330 on energy bills.

“We know Victorians are paying too much for their energy bills – that’s why we’re stepping in to help them with the cost of living and help them get the best deal,” Premier Daniel Andrews said in June.

“This is about helping Victorian families now, while we keep building on our investment in renewable energy – creating thousands of jobs and giving every single Victorian a fairer power bill,” Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio added.

The extension of a state initiative to reduce cost of living pressures, the $250 Power Saving Bonus is available until the end of June next year.

To apply and for more information, go to compare.energy.vic.gov.au.

Those without access to a computer or the internet can call the Victorian Energy Compare helpline on 1800 000 832.

Households are not required to change providers in order to receive the payment.

