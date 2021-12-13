Thousands Protest The Impending Mandate At QLD Border

Thousands of anti-vaxxers protested the incoming vaccination mandate only hours before the Queensland border opened to interstate travellers.

School teachers and healthcare workers were among the masses protesting at the NSW-Queensland border as the deadline for the vaccine approaches.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Former Home and Away star Isabel Lucas along with Ironman Trevor Hendy were among the large crown protesting the mandate.

From December 17, healthcare workers and teachers who opt out of the vaccine will be facing unemployment as the mandate forces Queenslanders to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

Only double vaccinated Queenslanders and visitors will be eligible to enter non-essential venues including restaurants, cafes, pubs, festivals and stadiums.

The incoming mandate has been met with mixed reactions with many education staff, first responders and healthcare workers openly criticising the state government’s decision.

There were close to 6000 people attending the protest on the corner of Coolangatta’s Griffith Street and marching up Boundary Street.

The mandates will be enforced from Friday with many business owners and employees choosing not to get the vaccine despite being warned of the penalties.

The protests come after it was revealed State MPs will not be required to get the vaccine to attend Queensland Parliament.

Under the new directive, members entering parliament will not be required to be fully vaccinated but will not be able to enter dining precincts, cafeterias, bars or coffee shops.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.