Thousands Raised for Family of Toowoomba Mum Who Died From the Flu

More than 765 people have chipped in to help raise funds for the family of Jacinta Foulds who died suddenly from the flu this week.

The Go-Fund-Me page has reached over $39,000, way beyond the original target of $20,000. The new target sits at $50,000.

The Toowoomba mum leaves behind her husband and three children with funds raised going to support the devastated family.

If you would like to help head HERE.

