Thousands Remain With No Power As Wild Storm Sweeps The State Overnight

The Victorian State Emergency Service has responded to 202 requests for assistance on Tuesday night following wild storms across the state.

More than 10,000 people remain without power while the Bureau of Meteorology warned more damaging rain and winds could lead to flash flooding in Echuca, Mansfield and Shepparton.

It was only Tuesday afternoon where the temperature reached 37 degrees in the state’s capital – causing the Australian Open to implement extreme heat protocols, before dropping to just 22 ahead of the storm.

The SES said most of the call-outs were for damages to building as a result of fallen trees.

Melbourne’s east was among the worst affected, although damage was “quite widespread” across Victoria.

“We just ask people to maintain a safe braking distance on their morning commute and drive to the conditions on the roads,” an SES spokesman told the Herald Sun.

Temperatures are expected to remain cool today, with a top of 23 expected in Melbourne.

With a strong wind warning still in place for Port Phillip, motorists have been urged to remain vigilant on the roads.

